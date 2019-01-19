Auburn Hills police remind drivers to slow down, move over after cruiser hit on snowy roads

An Auburn Hills police cruiser was damaged Jan. 19, 2019 when it was hit. (Photo: Auburn Hills Police)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - An Auburn Hills police cruiser was struck Saturday while an officer responded to a vehicle in a ditch.

Snowy conditions are leading to crashes, spinouts and other incidents.

Police said the officer was not injured, but the cruiser will need to be repaired. The Auburn Hills Police Department is using the incident to remind drivers that they need to slow down and move over when there is a first responder or tow truck on the side of the road.

