Augusta Township supervisor charged with felony animal cruelty after 71 animals seized from home

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Tammy Shelby and Augusta Township Supervisor Brian Shelby were arraigned Tuesday on charges of animal cruelty and unlicensed dogs.

According to the Michigan Humane Society, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office conducted a search May 25 and seized 71 animals.

The animals seized were 37 cats, nine dogs, 13 chickens, 10 exotic birds and two peacocks.

Investigators from the Human Society found excessive feces, urine and debris littering the yard and inside the home. Many of the dogs and cats were locked in filthy plastic kennels. Most of the house did not have electricity or ventilation, said the Humane Society.

The birds -- five cockatoos, two macaws, two conures and an Amazon parrot -- were closed up in a room without light or ventilation.

Animal cruelty and rescue supervisor with the Humane Society Melinda Szabelski says the animals "were living in extremely unsanitary and cramped conditions" and that many "were sick and in need of immediate medical care."

Failure to provide inadequate care involving 10 or more animals constitutes a felony in Michigan.

"There wasn't an animal on the property who didn't need help," Szabelski said.

Brian and Tammy Shelby are expected to return to court Tuesday morning.

