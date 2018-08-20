Authorities: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash into closed Michigan school

Two people are dead and three are seriously hurt after a car crashed into Fairview Elementary School in Lansing Sunday night. (WILX)

LANSING, Mich. - Authorities say two people are dead and three children are severely injured following a crash into a closed mid-Michigan school.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Elementary School in Lansing.

Police say in a statement a 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 43-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital. They say a boy about 5 years old and two girls about 11 and 12 years old were being treated for what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The crash is under investigation, but police say preliminarily alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Construction crews boarded up the damage. The Lansing State Journal reports the school has been undergoing a $16.3 million renovation.

