Authorities await toxicology tests after 2 dead at Port Huron home

A mother and her son were found dead in a home on 10th Street in Port Huron on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - Authorities say they're awaiting toxicology tests to help determine cause of death for an elderly woman and her adult son found dead at a Michigan home after neighbors noticed mail piling up on the porch.

Port Huron Police Chief Jeff Baker says in an email Monday that nothing unusual was found during autopsies. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports the deceased were identified as 91-year-old Doris Mae Lewis and 65-year-old Kenneth Leroy Lewis.

Authorities previously said there were no outward signs of trauma on the bodies, which were found Wednesday.

Authorities responded after neighbors reported they'd noticed signs of inactivity at the home, including mail piling up. Police say the last newspaper found at the home about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Detroit was dated Dec. 24.

