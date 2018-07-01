Drowning victim likely got tangled in heavy vegetation at Stony Creek Metropark

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities believe a man who drowned while swimming Saturday in Stony Creek got tangled in heavy vegetation.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Rayven Elia, 20, of Sterling Heights, and another man were struggling to stay above water at Stony Creek Metropark at about 8 p.m.

One of the men made it to shore with the help of a boater. Search and rescue personnel who responded to the scene near the Winter Cove picnic area located Elia and performed CPR. Authorities believe he was underwater for about 15 minutes.

Elia died early Sunday at a hospital as a result of the incident.

Authorities said they believe the men had difficulty swimming due to vegetation. Neither of the men were wearing life jackets, authorities said.

