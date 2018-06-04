Authorities: Body of kayaker recovered from Huron River

DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say the body of a missing kayaker has been recovered from the Huron River in southeastern Michigan.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office spokesman Derrick Jackson said that the body of 36-year-old Robin Early was found Friday evening in the river about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from where she disappeared.

She was last seen putting a kayak in the water near Portage Lake Dam on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday night, a person spotted what looked to be a body near the Argo Dam in Ann Arbor. The sheriff's office said the body was that of 35-year-old Jason Yoder. He'd been missing since jumping from a railroad bridge Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.