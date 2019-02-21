Authorities: Coast Guard officer planned terror attacks on prominent Democrats, TV hosts, civilians

SPRINGS, Md. - An officer in the Coast Guard was allegedly plotting terror attacks against prominent Democrats, television hosts and civilians.

Authorities said an investigation into Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson was started after the self-described white nationalist was searching for extremist websites at work. He is accused of visting pro-Russian, neo-facist and neo-nazi sites thousands of times.

Investigators found weapons at Hasson's Maryland apartment, as well as a stockpile of human growth hormone, which he was allegedly planning to use to keep his stamina up during attacks he was planning. Authorities said Hasson created a spreadsheet that had names of politicians, such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, as well as TV hosts, such as MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Hasson also allegedly wrote emails where he said, "I was dreaming of how to kill almost every last person on earth."

