Authorities find body in car on fire, parked in St. Clair County driveway

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The body of a person was found inside a burning vehicle Thursday morning in the 12000 block of Speaker Road in Brockway Township.

According to authorities, a resident witnessed a vehicle on fire in a driveway and called 911 shortly after 10 a.m.. Authorities responded to the burning vehicle, extinguished the flames and found a body inside. Deputies and detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

The body has not been identified, nor has the cause of death been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.