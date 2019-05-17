Authorities investigate after unknown man fires shots into Pontiac home while family sleeps

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities say shots were fired into a Pontiac home early Wednesday while a family was asleep.

A 43-year-old woman told Oakland County deputies that she heard gunshots and what sounded like glass breaking about 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Earlmoor Boulevard. She said she found two bullet holes -- one bullet went through a couch and struck a TV, and another lodged into a wall.

Several .380 caliber shell casings were found in the road outside the home, authorities said.

Two other women, 18 and 20, were also in the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

According to authorities, a witness saw a a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu or Impala stop in front of the house. A man allegedly got out of the car and shot a handgun at the house before speeding away from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

