YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several homes and a vehicle were damaged by bullets Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township.

At least one vehicle and two homes in the 1700 block of Lynn Court were struck about 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.

The identity of the shooter or shooters is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.