Authorities investigating after inmate dies in Monroe County Jail cell

MONROE, Mich. - A 32-year-old man from Newport died Saturday morning at Monroe County Jail.

According to authorities, the inmate was found hanging in his cell at about 10:30 a.m.

Correction officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate's neck and performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived. He did not recover and succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the name of the victim is being withheld.

The investigation is ongoing.

