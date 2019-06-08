Authorities investigating possible arson after 5 buildings burned within hour on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Authorities launched an investigation into a potential arson case after five buildings were burned within an hour on Detroit's west side.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, a home on Pacific Avenue was in flames. Minutes later, another home was on fire just a block away.

It was a chaotic scene on Detroit's west side as multiple fires lit up the neighborhood. In the span of 45 minutes, crews from the Detroit Fire Department were dealing with two vacant homes and three garages on fire, all within two blocks.

With multiple crews in the area, neighbors could only watch as firefighters put out the flames, one scene at a time.

Arson investigators believe one garage was set on fire but the wind spread it to two more garages and two vacant homes.

Neighbors are frustrated with dealing with fires and say that a group of young people is to blame.

More than two dozen firefighters kept the flames from spreading further and successfully put them out.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

