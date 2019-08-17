Authorities investigating sea plane crash north of West Bloomfield Township

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday plane crash at Upper Straits Lake.

According to the authorities, a sea plane was attempting to land just before 5 p.m. and struck three boats anchored at a sandbar, causing the plane to flip over. Witnesses said the plane may have struck a boat.

The only reported injuries are to the pilot, who is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.

