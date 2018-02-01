News

Authorities look for missing Dexter Township woman who suffers from mental health concerns

Eden Gaiski left her home Wednesday

By Amber Ainsworth
Eden Gaiski (WDIV)

DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing Dexter Township woman who suffers from mental health concerns.

Eden Gaiski, 23, left her home Wednesday at about 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a forest green colored winter coat with black fur trim around the hood and a yellow hat with a brown pom-pom on top. She was carrying a small red backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at  734-971-8400.

