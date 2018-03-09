Authorities looking for missing man who disappeared Tuesday from Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen Tuesday at a Ypsilanti business.

Matthew Urban, 26, dropped off a relative at a business in the 2000 block of Washtenaw Avenue at about 3 p.m. He never returned home and wasn't seen at his job, authorities said. He also has not used his phone, social media accounts or financial accounts.

Urban is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, brown hiking books and a green parka. He was carrying a gray and black nylon messenger bag.

Urban was last seen driving a silver 2012 Dodge Caravan with a Michigan license plate, number BHM459.

Anyone with information about Urban's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911, a confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

