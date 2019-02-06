Authorities looking for pair who torched Pontiac Verizon store

Authorities said two people lit a Pontiac Verizon store on fire Feb. 5, 2019. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities are looking for a pair wanted for lighting a Pontiac Verizon Wireless store on fire early Tuesday.

The building in the 100 block of University Drive was torched just before 5 a.m. Surveillance video showed someone breaking the front window of the store, pouring an accelerant into the broken window and lighting it on fire.

A person accused of torching a Pontiac Verizon store on Feb. 5, 2019, smashed the front window and poured an accelerant into the building. (WDIV)

The person and another person were seen on video fleeing on foot. A K-9 was unable to establish a track.

Authorities said the fire caused minimal damage to the store.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward for information is being offered.

