Authorities: Man caught attempting to break into multiple Rochester Hills homes

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 32-year-old Rochester Hills man is in custody after he was caught trying to break into multiple homes Friday.

Authorities said a woman who lives in the 1100 block of Avon Road saw the man halfway through one of her home's windows about 5:20 a.m. He fled while she called 911.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded with a K-9 unit and established a track that led to the area of John R and Pine Trail before it was lost. As deputies searched the area, multiple callers from the 600 block of Driftwood Avenue and 700 block of Willard Avenue reported attempted home invasions.

Deputies who responded were able to find and arrest the suspect on Willard Avenue with no issues. Authorities said the victims, a 79-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, identified the man and the scene was processed by an evidence technician.

The suspect is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.