Authorities: Michigan Army veteran opens fire at Florida hospital before mental health evaluation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Michigan man allegedly opened fire at a Florida veterans hospital, striking a doctor.

NBC Miami reports that Larry Ray Bon, who is a double amputee, fired shots Wednesday at the VA Medical Center in Palm Beach County with a gun he had hidden in his wheelchair. He hit a doctor who was trying to subdue him.

The FBI said Bon, 59, was combative for hours before the shooting. He was at the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A hospital employee was also grazed by a bullet. Authorities said the doctor was able to disarm Bon between shots. It's unknown how Bon was able to bring the weapon into the hospital.

Authorities said Bon was not cooperative after his arrest.

Bon served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s. While he has had both of his legs amputated, investigators said they aren't aware of him having combat-related conditions.

