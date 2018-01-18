Authorities recover body of ATV rider who fell through ice in Monroe County

Crews search for an ATV rider after he fell through ice Jan 10, 2018 in Monroe County. (WDIV)

NEWPORT, Mich. - Authorities recovered the body of a missing ATV rider Thursday.

Derik Bondy, of Monroe, was riding an ATV Jan. 10 in Newport in the area of Lakeshore and Nelson drives when he fell through the ice at about 9 p.m. During an initial investigation, crews were unable to locate the body of the 40-year-old man.

The search resumed Wednesday. With the help of an airboat, which could navigate in the partially frozen lake, and a remotely operated vehicle, first responders from the Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Ambulance searched for eight hours with no success.

Crews spent six hours searching Thursday. Bondy's body was found in water that was about 10 feet deep in an area that had visibility less than 6 feet.

