Authorities search for man who went missing Tuesday from Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen Tuesday at a Ypsilanti business.

Matthew Urban, 26, dropped off a relative at a business in the 2000 block of Washtenaw Avenue at about 3 p.m. He never returned home and wasn't seen at his job, authorities said. He also has not used his phone, social media accounts or financial accounts.

Urban is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, brown hiking books and a green parka. He was carrying a gray and black nylon messenger bag.

Urban was last seen driving a silver 2012 Dodge Caravan with a Michigan license plate, number BHM459. The Sheriff's Office said Friday the vehicle was found Thursday night.

"Two people walking outside of WCC’s Health and Fitness Center located his car in the parking lot. The WCSO has been searching along the walking path and area around the Fitness Center and Hospital grounds, but have yet to locate Mr. Urban," a statement from the Sheriff's Office reads.

Anyone with information about Urban's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911, a confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

