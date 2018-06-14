Authorities recover body of man who disappeared after kayak flips in Waterford Township lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews in Waterford Township recovered the body of a man who disappeared Wednesday night when his kayak flipped.

Authorities said the 40-year-old man was kayaking when it flipped and he began thrashing in Pleasant Lake. He was not wearing a life jacket and went underwater.

A dive team was looking for the man, and sonar was used to help locate his bod in 13 feet of water. The victim is from Waterford Township, but he did not live on the lake.

