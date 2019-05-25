Authorities searching for possible murder victim after shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities believe a man was killed Thursday in Pontiac, but they haven't found a body.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a caller said a person in a silver Chevrolet Equinox was shot in the 40 block of Midland Drive just before 3:30 p.m. A witness allegedly told the caller about the shooting before fleeing the scene.

Deputies talked to the homeowner where the shooting allegedly happened. They told authorities they weren't home at the time, but told deputies who owned the Equinox.

Authorities found a spent shell casing in the driveway of the Midland Drive home before finding the Equinox parked in the driveway of a home in the 800 block of Palmer Street.

Deputies said there was a large amount of blood inside the vehicle, but it appeared someone had tried to clean the blood.

They searched the home where the vehicle was found but did not find a victim.

Investigators were able to identify and arrest a possible suspect in the shooting. The suspect, a 46-year-old Pontiac man, was held at the Oakland County Jail on unrelated charges.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old Lansing man may have been killed, but they still haven't located a victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward up to $2,000 is being offered.

