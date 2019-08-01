Authorities seek group that broke into Pontiac pharmacy

Authorities are looking for four people wanted in connection with a July 31, 2019 break-in at a Pontiac pharmacy. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities are looking for four people wanted in connection with a break-in at a Pontiac pharmacy early Wednesday.

Watch surveillance video showing the group below.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to Baldwin Family Medical Center, located in the 1000 block of Baldwin Road, just after 5 a.m. for multiple alarms. A main entrance to the medical center and the door to Pine Knob Pharmacy had been forced open.

Surveillance video showed four people using a crowbar to pry open the doors. They had a large bag and were wearing hooded sweat jackets and gloves.

A representative with the pharmacy told authorities Oxycodone, promethazine with codeine, morphine and Xanax were taken from the business.

Authorities believe the group may be responsible for other break-ins at southeast Michigan pharmacies.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

