Authorities seek missing 16-year-old girl from Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Friday after being dropped off at school in the 11600 block of 7 Mile Road.

She did not return home after school. The next day, Ajanay Bacon contacted her sister for money, but has not come home.

Ajanay is 16, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has a short- Afro hairstyle. She was last seen wearing an Army green coat with brown fur around the hood, white shirt, black ripped jeans and blue and white gym shoes.

Ajanay is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Ajanay Bacon or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit police at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

