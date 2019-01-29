Authorities seeking man who robbed Ypsilanti Township store at knifepoint

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are seeking a man who robbed a store at knifepoint Saturday in Ypsilanti Township.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a man entered the store in the 1000 block of Emerick Street about 7:40 p.m. and robbed the business. He fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as black with a thin build. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches or 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a blue Nike hooded jacket, dark blue pants and white shoes, and had a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-484-6740.

