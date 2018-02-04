Authorities warn about message with video depicting child pornography spreads online

DETROIT - A message containing a video depicting child pornography has been spreading through Facebook's Messenger feed.

The messages have been reported nationwide, and have been targeting media pages.

Authorities are urging people not to click on or share any videos depicting the exploitation of children, even if it is in an attempt to seek justice. The sharing of these images is against state and federal law, regardless of intent.

Facebook advises anyone who sees child pornography on the platform to contact law enforcement, notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and do not share, download or comment on the content.

At ClickOnDetroit.com and the Local 4 Facebook page, we have turned off our ability to receive messages due to this problem, and have instructed our news team to do the same. We have also notified the Detroit Police Department and FBI after receiving the video.

Federal authorities have been notified and are trying to figure out the video's origin.​

