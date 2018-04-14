Autism Awareness Month events to make children feel like superheroes

DETROIT - Children with Autism in Metro Detroit will have a chance this month to meet real-life superheroes, and then be trained to become a superhero themselves!

The events begin on Sunday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Costick Center -- 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills -- where children with Autism can meet real life, everyday superheroes -- firefighters and police officers.

Activities include climbing into a sensory-friendly firetruck and police car. Other activities include a photo booth, face painting, arts and crafts, a safety sign obstacle course and more.

This event is put on by the Costick Center and Centria Autism. It is free to attend and kids of all ages and abilities are welcome. For more information on this event, including registration, click here.

The second event, also sponsored by Centria Autism, is called Superhero Autism Activity Day. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crowell Community Center -- 16630 Lahser Road. in Detroit.

Children with Autism will be able to participate in a number of events, but the main event will be the children training to become a superhero, learning from superheroes themselves. Children will meet and greet superheroes, as well as go in bounce houses and obstacle courses, have their faces painted, have photos taken and much more.

Centria Healthcare will also have trained behavioral health specialists on site to answer questions and guide them through questions and requirements for accessing autism services.

For more information, including registration, click here.

