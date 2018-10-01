Auto larceny theft on the rise in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety has seen a significant rise in the number of larceny auto thefts.

The locations have varied throughout Harper Woods, including Elkhart, Roscommon, Old Homestead and Eastwood. The department has also received reports from areas East of I-94.

The majority of the reports are of suspects entering unlocked vehicles and searching for items of value. There have been radios stolen from several cars and also a few catalytic converters.

The department believes there are at least two groups of thieves targeting the area, each one looking for different types of items to steal.

It is advising people in the area to lock their vehicles any time they are parked.

Some of the reported crimes involve suspects on foot or bicycles. The department currently has several leads it is working on, with suspects it has identified.

"The best defense against crime is neighbors looking out for each other. Please keep an eye on your neighborhood and call us any time something appears to be suspicious to you. If you see something, say something," the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.