Avengers: Endgame tickets available at Henry Ford Museum

DEARBORN, Mich - In case you missed out on purchasing tickets for Avengers: Endgame, the Henry Ford Museum has you covered.

For a limited time, you can purchase tickets for the giant screen experience to witness the epic conclusion of Marvel Studios' 22 film series and the Avengers' last stand against Thanos.

General admission tickets (ages 12-61) are $12.00 for members and $14.00 for nonmembers

Senior tickets (62+) are $10.75 for members and $12.50 for nonmembers

Youth and Kids tickets are $9.00 for members and $10.50 for nonmembers

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.

Tickets can be purchased here

