Back-to-school giveaway provides supplies to Detroit students

DETROIT - For one resident on Detroit's east side, a back-to-school giveaway is all about giving back to the community he's called home his whole life.

Growing up, being ready for the beginning of the school year was tough for Branden Hunter. That's why as an adult, he's spent the last few weeks gathering backpacks and school supplies to give away to local children who need them.

"We live in a community where opportunities are few and resources are few so we have to come together and help each other out," Hunter said. "I don't want kids going to school without having supplies or adequate uniforms or footwear. So, if we can use our resources and connections to come together and help these kids out, then why not?"

This is the fourth year for the event.

It is Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Pingree Park on East Forest Avenue on Detroit's east side.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.