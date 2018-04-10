Badly mutilated cat found in Redford starts new life with St. Clair Shores family

Stanley, a cat found badly mutilated in March 2018, meets with his new family. (MHS)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A badly mutilated cat found in Redford last month started a new life with a family from St. Clair Shores this week.

Stanley was brought to the Michigan Humane Society’s Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland with portions of his ears and tail removed, duct tape wrapped around his legs and bruises on his body. He also suffered inflammation of his sclera, which indicates he had been choked.

He was adopted by Rebekah and Andrew Sellers. Meanwhile, the amount of the reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for Stanley's abuse has risen to $7,500. Anyone with information about the abuse is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

Watch a video by M-1 Studios of Stanley meeting with his new family below.

