Bagger Dave's closes 5 more Michigan locations

Bagger Dave's is closing more restaurants this year.

The Michigan-based burger chain continues to downsize, with five additional Michigan locations closing this month.

Locations in Canton Township, Shelby Township, East Lansing, Grand Rapids and Traverse City have closed this month, adding to the list of closures that started in 2015.

Back in 2015, the chain closed eight locations, including its Downtown Detroit restaurant.

LIST: 2018 Metro Detroit store closures

Bagger Dave's, which was founded in Berkley in 2008, has only 10 locations that remain open, including Bloomfield, Chesterfield, Cascade Township, Berkley, Birch Run, Novi, Grand Blanc - with a couple of Ohio locations.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.