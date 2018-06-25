BAMN, other organizations shut down Detroit ICE office with protests

DETROIT - The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), as well as other organizations, protested Monday morning outside the Detroit ICE office -- 333 Mt. Elliott Street.

The protesting began at 5 a.m. and the demonstrators were able to block entry to the facility.

"By shutting down the ICE office, we are enforcing Detroit's sanctuary city status. The official policy of the Detroit Police Department is to not cooperate with and assist ICE, so we expect no interference from Detroit police," a press release from BAMN said.

"Trump has committed a massive crime against humanity and must resign now. We cannot allow a mass child abuser to remain president of the United States."

The press release also said these protests are a part of a national movement to end immigrant children being separated from their parents at the Mexico/U.S. border.

BAMN is also calling for a "national mass mobilization" to the Texas border to shut down detention camps, free immigrant detainees and have immigrant children reunite with their families.

Other organizations in attendance included Stop Trump Ann Arbor, Refuse Fascism, Metro-Detroit Political Action Network, Great Lakes AntiFa, Occupy ICE Detroit and Ann Arbor Area Anti-Fascists.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.