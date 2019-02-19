Band of criminals accused of targeting Detroit businesses in federal custody

DETROIT - Three men accused of targeting Detroit businesses are in federal custody and face a long list of charges in a series of smash-and-grabs, officials said.

Police said the men used a stolen truck in a string of smash-and-grabs at Detroit pharmacies, liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries.

The men have been indicted in the federal case, and two have already been arraigned. The third man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

For the past several months, smash-and-grab incidents have been a major issue in the Detroit area. Many times, those behind the break-in are hard to catch.

Police said Keith Ware, Dale Ross and Guy Evans are in custody are accused of breaking into five stores.

They were indicted in December, but the case was sealed until recently, officials said.

The men face a long list of charges, which includes using a vehicle to smash their way into Buckley's Pharmacy on Eight Mile Road last February.

Once inside, the men allegedly stole a safe filled with hydrocodone and codeine.

Officials said they did the same thing at Starbuds dispensary, driving a vehicle through the store and stealing marijuana.

They're charged with conspiracy to commit pharmacy burglaries, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and more.

According to court fillings, the U.S. prosecutor is asking for the forfeiture of anything the men earned during the robberies.

