Bank robbery at Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Thursday in Auburn Hills.

According to authorities, just before 1 p.m., a man entered the Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union located on University Drive. He implied he had a gun, robbed the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He fled westbound from the bank on foot. An Oakland County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was unable to locate the man.

He is described as being in his 30s with dark hair, a beard, a tattoo or mark under his eye, full-sleeve tattoos on his arms and possible tattoos on his neck. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information as to the identity of the suspect is

asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

