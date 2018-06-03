Bar fight in St. Clair Shores puts man in custody, another in hospital, police seek assistance

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a bar fight that occurred in St. Clair Shores on Wednesday.

Police said they were alerted to a fight from a 911 call received Wednesday just before 7 p.m. from Kapones Sports Tavern on Harper Avenue. When authorities arrived at the bar, they discovered a man in his 50s outside, suffering from a serious head injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another man involved in the fight was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.