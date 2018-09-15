Barktober fest in Royal Oak this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Dogs & beer. Enough said. It’s Barktoberfest weekend in Royal Oak and Shawn Ley stopped by to check it out.

The 2018 Barktoberfest is happening Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park -- located at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

There is beer, food and music as well as vendor booths with products for your pet.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children under 10 years old get in for free.

