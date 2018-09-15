News

Barktober fest in Royal Oak this weekend

By Shawn Ley - Reporter, Kayla Clarke

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Dogs & beer.  Enough said. It’s Barktoberfest weekend in Royal Oak and Shawn Ley stopped by to check it out.

The 2018 Barktoberfest is happening Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park -- located at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

READCelebrate with your dog this weekend at Barktoberfest in Royal Oak!

There is beer, food and music as well as vendor booths with products for your pet.

Tickets are $5 per person, and children under 10 years old get in for free.

