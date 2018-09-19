Barricaded gunman firing shots from home in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police said a gunman is barricaded inside a home in Highland Park and firing shots.

Officials said there haven't been any injuries, and police have not returned fire. They hope to end the situation peacefully.

Police said the house is on Hamilton Avenue, just north of the Davison Freeway.

Highland Park police officers have guns drawn and trained on the house.

The man has fired his weapon several times out the window, and some nearby homes have been evacuated, police said.

"Those that we could evacuate, we've evacuated, but we're urging somebody who might be watching this program to shelter in place until we declare the area safe," Highland Park police Chief Chester Logan said. "Right now, it is a volatile situation. Although it's quiet, we've got a person that's already fired shots. We don't know if he might do it again, so we're asking people to shelter in place."

Residents in the area of Hamilton Avenue and the Davison Freeway are asked to shelter in place until police say the scene is clear.

