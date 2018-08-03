Barricaded gunman surrenders after attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police

A man barricaded himself in a Romulus home on Aug. 3, 2018 after exchanging gunfire with police. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - A barricaded gunman surrendered Friday after an attempted carjacking and shootout with police near Wayne and Wick roads in Romulus.

Police were responding to an attempted carjacking at a gas station about 4 p.m. when they received a call from a homeowner on Wick Road that someone shot their dog. Police at the scene saw the man, who was the carjacking suspect.

Police exchanged gunfire with the man before he went into a house near the initial shooting.

Police said there were two children in the home the shooter barricaded himself inside. The children did not belong to the gunman.

One of the children ran out, while a 6-year-old was in the home with the man. Both children have been recovered and are safe.

