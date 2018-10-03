Barricaded situation ends in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A barricaded situation at a home on Park Court in Madison Heights has ended.

Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines said the suspect allegedly attacked his uncle then barricaded himself inside a home.

The uncle is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are assisting with the investigation.

Here is a release from the Madison Heights Police Department:

On Tuesday October 2nd, 2018 at approximately 2043 hours, the Madison Heights Police Department (MHPD) and Madison Heights Fire Department (MHFD) were called via 911 to a residence on Park Court. The resident reported finding a person on his porch bleeding profusely.

MHPD and MHFD arrived on scene to determine the victim was a 52 year old white male who resided at 27441 Park Court, next door to the 911 caller. The victim had sustained a wound to the neck and was bleeding. MHFD transported the victim to Royal Oak Beaumont for treatment.

An on-scene investigation indicated that the victim was assaulted by another resident of his home at 27441 Park Court. The suspect was found to still be at 27441 Park Court and refused to exit the home upon requests from officers. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit was called to scene to assist with the barricaded suspect. After many hours of negotiation, SWAT entered the home to find the 27 year old white male suspect deceased from an apparent suicide.

Madison Heights Detectives are still conducting their investigation into the incident. The victim’s condition is currently unknown as surgery was being conducted. The name of the victim and suspect will not be released until all notifications have been made.

