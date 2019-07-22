Barricaded Southfield woman who shot, killed husband arrested

Police said they found the body of the woman's husband on the home's kitchen floor.

DETROIT - After several hours of attempted negotiations, officers from the Southfield Police Department Special Entry and Response Team entered the home where a woman had fatally shot her husband and barricaded herself Sunday.

The barricaded woman is now in police custody. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is awaiting arraignment.

After 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 21000 block of Winchester Street in Southfield on reports of a woman who had shot her husband and barricaded herself in the bedroom.

