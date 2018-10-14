Beacon Park unveils new public art installation

Prismatica is a free, temporary art installation by Raw Design that will be at Beacon Park from Oct. 14, 2018 until Nov. 18, 2018.

DETROIT - A brand new and free public art installation is coming to Beacon Park in Detroit for a short amount of time.

Prismatica, created by Raw Design, is on display at Beacon Park now until Nov. 18.

The installation is comprised of 25 6-foot pivoting prisms that resemble kaleidoscopes. They then transform the space into an array of lights and colors.

Visitors that go through Beacon Park can see every color of the spectrum on and turn the prisms to make the colors dance.

The art experience has toured Ottawa, Calgary, Georgetown and Baltimore.

