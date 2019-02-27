Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills to open 3 new units as part of $160M expansion

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich - Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills has added space and advanced medical technology while enhancing the capacity of - and accessibility to - emergency, trauma, surgical and critical care.

The hospital's new East Pavilion houses an advanced Emergency and Level 2 Trauma Center and a high-tech Surgical Suite. A leading-edge Critical Care Unit has been built into the new South Tower.

"This ambitious project helps to ensure the campus continues to fulfill our vision of providing high-value and high-quality health care," said David Claeys, newly named president of Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills. "We have an excellent team here, and I look forward to helping Beaumont, Farmington Hills become the community's top choice for hospital based-care."

New Critical Care Unit opens March 7

Catering to severely ill patients needing constant care and close supervision, the new 20-bed Critical Care Unit features large, private patient rooms. Rooms are designed to accommodate a patient's loved ones. Glass doors allow staff to maintain constant visual monitoring, which heightens patient safety. A spacious, family-friendly waiting room and private family consultation room are also part of the accommodations.

New Surgical Suite opens March 13

On the third floor, the new Surgical Suite's nine operating rooms feature robotics to help perform precise operations. Touch-screen displays provide immediate access to medical records, vital signs, X-rays and MRIs. From the operating table, surgeons control medical equipment as well as lights and images shown on wall monitors. They also have access to patient information and reference materials. Throughout a procedure, the surgeon can capture images and save them to the patient's electronic medical record.

New Emergency and Level 2 Trauma Center opens March 14

The new Emergency Center on the first floor features a patient and family-centered environment that supports Beaumont's delivery of high-quality emergency care. Its 39 enclosed universal treatment rooms increase privacy. Some of t he 39 rooms are "Fast Track," offering expedited care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses. In addition, the Level 2 Trauma Center features three trauma bays, connected by an open walkway, giving staff better visibility and access to multiple trauma patients.

"We provide a patient and family-centered environment with accommodations and advanced medical technology that better support the high-quality emergency care consumers expect from Beaumont," said Sanford Vieder, D.O., the hospital's chair of Emergency Medicine and Emergency Center medical director. "We think of the EC as our hospital's front door where most first impressions are formed and want people to have a positive experience here."

Going forward under Claey's leadership

When all of the expansion and renovation is complete in 2020, it will encompass:

more then 193,000 square feet of new construction

more then 61,500 square feet of renovated existing space

In the summer, the South Tower will open with:

80 private patient rooms

the hospital's new main entrance and reception area

nursing units for orthopedics, oncology, respiratory care, surgery, rehabilitation and women's services

Later in 2019, an all-new area called the Observation Unit will feature 19 private medical observation rooms on the first floor allowing caregivers to provide care to patients with symptoms such as chest pain, congestive heart failure and asthma.

In 2020, the space that housed the old Emergency and Trauma Center will reopen with renovated space for a total of 58 universal treatment rooms. The overall footprint of the Emergency and Trauma Center will be nearly triple of what it was before the expansion and renovation. Patient capacity will increase from 65,000 to 88,000 annually.

Also in 2020, 27 private perioperative patient rooms and a large modern surgical waiting room will increase privacy and comfort for patients and families.

Beaumont plans to renovate its Emergency, surgical, and critical care centers as part of an $160 million expansion plan.

Former president receives promotion at Beaumont

"As the only hospital located in Farmington Hills, and serving the neighboring communities northwest Detroit, Farmington, Livonia, Novi, Redford, Southfield, West Bloomfield and beyond, Beaumont, Farmington Hills is uniquely positioned to care for a very diverse population," said Connie O'Malley, RN, who presided over the hospital during the past three years of construction. She was recently promoted to lead all of Beaumont Health's Outpatient Services.

"The hospital serves as a major economic engine and the largest employer in Farmington Hills. The Farmington-Farmington Hills area continues to enjoy a commercial renaissance, and the hospital's expansion and renovation help cement the communities' revitalization."

With an investment of $150 million, this is the largest expansion on the campus in more than 20 years. Charitable giving will make up the remaining $10 million of this $160 million project.

Beaumont Health also offers emergency services at its seven other hospitals in Southeast Michigan and at a freestanding emergency center in Canton.

Beaumont's construction and design partners in the project include HKS Architects, Plante Moran CRESA Real Estate Consultants, Michigan's largest builder Barton Malow and AIM Construction Inc.

Community open house, March 2

The public is invited to tour the new Emergency and Trauma Center, operating rooms, Critical Care and private patient rooms at Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, 28050 Grand River Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2. Area residents can learn what to do in the event of a medical emergency and meet experts who would provide care. They're also encouraged to attend "Stop the Bleed" and hands-only CPR demonstrations. Injury prevention tips and blood pressure checks will also be offered. Pharmacists and physicians, speech or occupational therapists will answer questions. The open house is for the whole family: kids' crafts; fire truck and ambulance tours; meet "Beau the Bear" and therapy dogs. The program includes free valet parking and refreshments

