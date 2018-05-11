Lockdown lifted at Beaumont Hospital in Troy

TROY, Mich. - A lockdown at Beaumont Hospital in Troy was lifted Friday evening.

There no longer appears to be a threat, authorities said.

The hospital issued this alert to patients:

Due to an active threat of violence, Beaumont Hospital Troy is currently on lockdown. Visitors can leave, but won't be permitted back in. Patients who arrive via ambulance, have life threatening emergencies and laboring patients are permitted only through the EC entrance.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.