Bedrock breaks ground on Monroe Blocks in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A massive skyscraper will soon be the newest addition to the Detroit skyline. Bedrock Detroit is behind the project, and it's going to be on a corner on Monroe Street near Campus Martius that's been vacant for almost half a century.

As is the case with most groundbreakings, there's more pomp and circumstance than actual work. But Detroit residents didn't mind Thursday, considering what the site will turn into in a few years.

Bedrock officials announced its next project, Monroe Blocks, in Campus Martius, will be a 35-story, 1.4-million-square-foot addition to the city's core.

Renderings show the ground floors in some areas are open in an effort to promote visitors to and from the area. There is 847,000 square feet of office space, 117,000 square feet of retail space and nearly 500 residential units.

It's being described as the Rockfeller Center of Detroit.

There's no exact timeline on the project, but Dan Gilbert said he expects it will be done around the same time as the Hudson's site around 2022.

