Bedrock extends Downtown Detroit Markets through September

DETROIT - More than 50 artists, small businesses and entrepreneurs will be chosen to receive a five-month residency in the upcoming Downtown Detroit Spring Markets.

Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund have created the markets as part of their ongoing commitment to drive entrepreneurship and diverse retail, food, beverage and art focused offerings within the city.

Applications are open now through March 18 for the Downtown Detroit Markets, which will be open from April through September.

"We were very pleased with the success of the Downtown Detroit Markets this winter and are thrilled to welcome new vendors this upcoming season. We are continuing to use this market strategy as a unique way to give these local entrepreneurs an opportunity to sell their products and showcase their brands," Francesca George, director of tenant relations and experience at Bedrock, said. "We will continue to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience throughout the city with new dining, beverage, retail and entertainment options."

The winter Downtown Detroit Markets ran from November to January and generated more than $2 million in sales.

To apply to become a vendor, click here.

