Bee hives vandalized on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Just over a year ago urban bee farms popped up in Detroit, but they can't seem to catch a break because someone keeps damaging the beehives.

Two hives were damaged, left behind after vandals tried destroying the nesting place for thousands of bees.

Timothy Jackson with Detroit Hives takes vacant lots and turns them into pollination habitats or urban bee farms.

Detroit Hives just want whoever is behind the damage to realize their actions don't just hurt the bees, but they also hurt the community.

Detroit Hives is also working to raise money to fix a hole in a gate, they believe that's where the vandals are getting in.

Learn more at detroithives.com

