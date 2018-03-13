Bell Isle Park to receive $1.5 million toward multiuse trail

DETROIT - Belle Isle Park will receive $750,000 from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund to develop a 6-mile, multiuse trail.

The federal funding will be matched by private investments, bringing the total funding to $1.5 million.

"Belle Isle is a crown jewel in the city of Detroit." Sen. Debbie Stabenow said. "It’s exciting to see how this and other investments are making Belle Isle an even better destination for families in the city and across the region."

The Land and Water Conservation Fund State & Local Assistance Program provides matching grants for local and state park projects outside national park boundaries. Over 40,000 grants to states and localities have been approved under the LWCF grants program for acquisition, development and planning of outdoor recreation opportunities in the United States.

"Belle Isle gives families the opportunity to explore Michigan’s history and natural beauty on the international waters of the Detroit River," Sen. Gary Peters said. "Thanks to this funding, the jewel of Detroit – Belle Isle – can continue to make upgrades to existing facilities, giving area families a vibrant state park and boosting the economy by attracting new visitors from around the country."

More information about the grant can be found at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/lwcf/stateside.htm.

