BELLEVILLE, Mich. - Belleville High School will be closed Tuesday due to a threat against the school that was called in to 911, school officials announced.

All other Van Buren Public Schools will be open, officials said.

The person who made the threat will be prosecuted when caught, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belleville police at 734-699-2710.

