Belleville High School football players suspended after sexually harassing, touching cheerleaders

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - Suspensions were given to two freshman boys at Belleville High School after allegedly inappropriately touching cheerleaders.

According to school officials, the boys were on the football team. A few cheerleaders reported being sexually harassed and touched inappropriately by the football players.

The school administrators and coaches had a meeting with the football team to explain why the behavior was inappropriate. Police were involved.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.